J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. J. M. Smucker updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.850-10.150 EPS.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE SJM opened at $110.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $98.77 and a twelve month high of $127.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.19 and its 200 day moving average is $113.19.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -179.25%.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $112,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,942. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.63.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

