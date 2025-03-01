Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 12,251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,206,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,521 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Jabil by 406.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 722,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,613,000 after acquiring an additional 580,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,116,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,087,000 after acquiring an additional 520,672 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Jabil by 595.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 343,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,118,000 after acquiring an additional 293,801 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Jabil by 511.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,542,000 after acquiring an additional 165,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.83.

In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $3,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,021,040.40. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $599,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,744,490.32. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,458 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $154.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.95 and its 200-day moving average is $134.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $174.80.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.07%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

