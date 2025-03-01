Jack L. Wyszomierski Sells 8,768 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $331,430.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,479,669. The trade was a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Exelixis Stock Performance
NASDAQ EXEL opened at $38.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.53. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $38.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.62.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelixis
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 616.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
Exelixis Company Profile
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Exelixis
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.