Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

JXN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI lowered Jackson Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.40.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on JXN

Jackson Financial Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:JXN opened at $91.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.88. Jackson Financial has a 52 week low of $54.47 and a 52 week high of $115.22. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. On average, analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Gregory T. Durant acquired 1,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.28 per share, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,036.44. This represents a 4.91 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jackson Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jackson Financial

(Get Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.