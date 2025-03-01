Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,711 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 56.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $171,000. Emprise Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

