Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,484,675.58. The trade was a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $454.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DE

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $480.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $456.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.63. The company has a market cap of $130.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $515.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.72%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.