Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,411 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $157.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $149.43 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.64. The company has a market capitalization of $173.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. This trade represents a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,596.63. The trade was a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,734. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

