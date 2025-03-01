Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 0.8% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 252,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,294,000 after buying an additional 76,472 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,859,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,735,000 after acquiring an additional 170,321 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $181.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.43. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

