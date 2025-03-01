Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 3.2% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $42,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $508.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $522.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.00. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

