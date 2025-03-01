James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Price Performance

JHX stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. James Hardie Industries has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $43.57.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.