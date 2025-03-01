Jamf’s (JAMF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,RTT News reports.

JAMF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jamf in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Jamf from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

Jamf stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.38. Jamf has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In related news, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 3,706 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $52,365.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,058.27. The trade was a 9.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAMF. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Jamf by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,845,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,375,000 after acquiring an additional 841,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,756,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,030,000 after purchasing an additional 114,036 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,434,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,211,000 after purchasing an additional 409,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,081,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after purchasing an additional 167,909 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,391,000 after purchasing an additional 134,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

