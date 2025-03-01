JBT Marel Corp (JBTM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 24th

JBT Marel Corp (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th.

JBT Marel Price Performance

Shares of JBT Marel stock opened at $132.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. JBT Marel has a 52-week low of $82.64 and a 52-week high of $139.05.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). JBT Marel had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JBT Marel will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CL King began coverage on shares of JBT Marel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock.

About JBT Marel

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

