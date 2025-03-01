Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Short Interest Update

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Jenoptik Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JNPKF opened at $22.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.94. Jenoptik has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $31.50.
About Jenoptik
