Kellanova (NYSE:K) Declares $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Kellanova has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years. Kellanova has a payout ratio of 55.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kellanova to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.37. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $52.46 and a twelve month high of $82.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. On average, analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $9,239,973.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,878,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,577,803.52. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,145,830 shares of company stock valued at $93,461,916. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

