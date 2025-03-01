Kellanova (NYSE:K) Holdings Lowered by National Pension Service

National Pension Service trimmed its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,378 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Kellanova worth $37,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of K. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Kellanova by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Kellanova by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Kellanova by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Kellanova by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Kellanova by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $82.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.96. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $52.46 and a twelve month high of $82.94. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. Research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $9,246,848.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,107,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,004,221.30. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,145,830 shares of company stock worth $93,461,916 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

K has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.96.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

