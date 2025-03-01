Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) to Strong-Buy

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BURBY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised Burberry Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Burberry Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

BURBY opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

