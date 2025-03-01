Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

PPRUY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kering from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Kering to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Kering alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kering

Kering Stock Down 0.7 %

Kering Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Kering has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $47.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were given a $0.2097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th.

About Kering

(Get Free Report)

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.