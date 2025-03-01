KeyCorp Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RKLB. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $7.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. Rocket Lab USA has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $33.34.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $132.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nina Armagno sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $236,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,107.22. This represents a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 534,675 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,525. This trade represents a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,195,577 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $921,901,000 after buying an additional 668,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,285,693 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $211,084,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 30,853.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,136 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $94,141,000 after buying an additional 3,684,195 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,227,617 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $82,207,000 after buying an additional 281,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,902,212 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $73,919,000 after acquiring an additional 23,855 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

