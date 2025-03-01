Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $42.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.19% from the stock’s current price.

KRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.45.

NYSE KRC opened at $35.72 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 3.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Angela M. Aman bought 2,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $99,153.65. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,153.65. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4,454.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

