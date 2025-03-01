Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises 5.3% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned 0.08% of Kinder Morgan worth $46,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 215,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 124,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 401.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 144,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $502,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,504,136. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $27.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.29%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

