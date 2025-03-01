Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,229,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138,000 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $141,284,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 72,653.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 589,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,223,000 after buying an additional 588,489 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,640,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,920,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $88.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $81.14 and a 12 month high of $105.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.76.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.