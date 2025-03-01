Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,273,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,503,000 after purchasing an additional 368,354 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1,646.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 347,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,822,000 after purchasing an additional 327,984 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,963,000 after purchasing an additional 187,822 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 72.6% in the third quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 386,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,550,000 after purchasing an additional 162,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 85.1% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 330,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 151,951 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BOND stock opened at $92.90 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $88.88 and a 12-month high of $95.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.81 and its 200 day moving average is $92.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.26.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

