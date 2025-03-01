Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $464,000 Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,093.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $76.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

