Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $494,000 Stock Position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 307.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 52,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 39,599 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 26,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 26,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, VP Gregory W. Buckley acquired 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $33,785.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,173.20. This trade represents a 8.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

NYSE PEO opened at $22.32 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This is an increase from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

