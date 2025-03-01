Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 649 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.29%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $492,120.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 879,652 shares in the company, valued at $24,049,685.68. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,504,136. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

