L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $36,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $206.23 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $265.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.21.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $288,412.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,592.94. This represents a 21.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,757 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.47.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

