Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 160 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,290,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,914,000 after acquiring an additional 768,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,703,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,505,000 after acquiring an additional 355,206 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,788,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,746,000 after acquiring an additional 856,007 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,362,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,360,000 after acquiring an additional 200,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,747,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,863,000 after acquiring an additional 203,126 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,257.78. This trade represents a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.73.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA opened at $62.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average is $59.22. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $66.24.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

