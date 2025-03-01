Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 295 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,373 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 387.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,294,340 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $550,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,650 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 67.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,041,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $718,680,000 after buying an additional 1,222,736 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 337.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 939,924 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $225,591,000 after buying an additional 724,951 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,172.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 555,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $115,396,000 after buying an additional 511,553 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $84,901,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $215.59 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $198.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.50. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

