Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $65,000 in Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned 0.22% of Envoy Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Envoy Medical Stock Performance

Shares of COCH opened at $1.37 on Friday. Envoy Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $11.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Envoy Medical from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Envoy Medical Profile



Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.

