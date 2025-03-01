Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,476,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,504,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,153,000 after buying an additional 167,270 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,337,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JEF. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th.

NYSE JEF opened at $66.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $82.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.36 and its 200-day moving average is $69.37.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.57%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.69%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

