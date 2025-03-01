Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Life360 had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.39 million. Life360 updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Life360 Stock Performance

Shares of LIF traded up $4.62 on Friday, hitting $45.20. 636,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,041. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.47. Life360 has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $52.76.

Get Life360 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LIF shares. UBS Group raised shares of Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life360 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Insider Activity at Life360

In related news, COO Lauren Antonoff sold 14,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $594,217.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 293,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,388,238.73. This trade represents a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $128,536.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,976.42. The trade was a 1.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,935.

Life360 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.