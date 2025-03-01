Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LNW. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup upgraded Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

LNW opened at $111.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.55 and a 200-day moving average of $96.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Light & Wonder has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $115.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

