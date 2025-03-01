Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Benchmark

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LNW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

Light & Wonder stock opened at $111.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. Light & Wonder has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,492,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,584,000 after acquiring an additional 100,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,651,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,582,000 after purchasing an additional 56,890 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,472,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,745,000 after purchasing an additional 324,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth about $91,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

