Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Acquired by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Linde by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 784,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,086,000 after buying an additional 408,659 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Linde by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Linde by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $467.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $410.69 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $440.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.93.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.04. Linde had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.62, for a total value of $3,117,142.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $6,786,289.30. This represents a 31.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.73, for a total value of $2,020,301.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,493,586.48. This trade represents a 16.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,285 shares of company stock worth $7,423,986. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

