Linscomb Wealth Inc. Grows Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 3,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 635.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VEEV opened at $224.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.25 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.75.
In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total transaction of $390,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,448.30. This trade represents a 17.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
