Linscomb Wealth Inc. Grows Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 3,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 635.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $224.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.25 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $281.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Veeva Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total transaction of $390,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,448.30. This trade represents a 17.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.