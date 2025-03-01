Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $5,145,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after acquiring an additional 60,504,152 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 91,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $263.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.68. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $189.23 and a 1 year high of $272.32. The company has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

