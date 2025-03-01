Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $232.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.55. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $222.73 and a fifty-two week high of $275.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total value of $174,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,105 shares in the company, valued at $773,207.10. This represents a 18.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Littelfuse by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Littelfuse by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

