Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Declares $3.30 Quarterly Dividend

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 3.30 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Lockheed Martin has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Lockheed Martin has a dividend payout ratio of 44.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lockheed Martin to earn $29.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $13.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $450.19 on Friday. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $419.70 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $465.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $525.34. The company has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.67.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

