Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of World Acceptance worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 27.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $627,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at World Acceptance

In related news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $300,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,030.26. This represents a 21.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total value of $73,292.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,804.40. This represents a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,188 shares of company stock valued at $619,409. Corporate insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

World Acceptance stock opened at $134.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.26. World Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $161.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 22.46 and a quick ratio of 22.46.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.22. World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WRLD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on World Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

World Acceptance Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

