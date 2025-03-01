Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,061 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,210,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,347,000 after buying an additional 305,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tenable by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,913,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,058,000 after acquiring an additional 73,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tenable by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,255,000 after acquiring an additional 33,303 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 0.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,859,000 after purchasing an additional 158,409 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Stock Performance

NASDAQ TENB opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.97. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -127.13 and a beta of 0.87. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TENB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tenable from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In related news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $31,162.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,544.68. This trade represents a 8.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,681 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $254,946.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,517.68. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,437 shares of company stock valued at $477,918. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

