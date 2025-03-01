Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 7,900 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Forestar Group worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOR. Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its position in Forestar Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 560,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,127,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,296,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after buying an additional 43,369 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter valued at $1,013,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter valued at $731,000. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Forestar Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Forestar Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Forestar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Anthony W. Oxley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $99,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,502. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Price Performance

FOR opened at $22.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.72.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.33). Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

