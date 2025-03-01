Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,527 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5,408.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 24.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 662,291 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after acquiring an additional 131,835 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 27.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 827,302 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,967,000 after acquiring an additional 177,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 265.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 114,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 83,548 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $908,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,839.36. This represents a 18.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.2 %

COLL opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $936.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.82. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.51.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $181.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.68 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.67% and a net margin of 14.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

