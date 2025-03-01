Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark upgraded Macy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Macy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Macy’s Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Macy’s had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1824 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of M. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 282.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

