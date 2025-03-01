Manner Carrie Eglinton Purchases 78,625 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stock

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) CEO Manner Carrie Eglinton acquired 78,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $247,668.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,259,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,941.60. This represents a 6.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
OraSure Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $259.59 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.05. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,774,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 521,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,345,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 240,224 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,158,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 308,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 46,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,673,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 421,497 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About OraSure Technologies
OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.
