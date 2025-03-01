Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $10.12 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Maple Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1,844.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,265,000 after purchasing an additional 876,745 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $6,099,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Style Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,074,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

STZ stock opened at $175.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.46 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.00 and a 200-day moving average of $223.72.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.43.

View Our Latest Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.