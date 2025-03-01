Maripau Wealth Management LLC Acquires 47,702 Shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 114.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,702 shares during the period. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Maripau Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 562.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 122.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 16,026 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 557,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,063,000 after buying an additional 21,323 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 200.5% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 256,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after buying an additional 170,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,085,000 after buying an additional 34,729 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKAG opened at $42.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.07. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $43.51.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

