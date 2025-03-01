Maripau Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,951 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 421,703 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $101.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $107.14. The company has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.34.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.