Maripau Wealth Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DUBS)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DUBS – Free Report) by 120.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,319 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 676,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter.

Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DUBS opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $181.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.91. Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $33.84.

Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF Announces Dividend

Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2492 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF (DUBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio, providing exposure to US large-cap equities combined with an equity-linked note strategy. The objective of the fund is to provide enhanced yield.

