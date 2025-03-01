Maripau Wealth Management LLC Invests $271,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,710,294,000 after acquiring an additional 60,504,152 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 822,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,924,000 after acquiring an additional 100,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,774,000 after acquiring an additional 47,507 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,670,000 after acquiring an additional 30,952 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,427,000 after acquiring an additional 606,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $263.27 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $189.23 and a 1-year high of $272.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.68. The stock has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

