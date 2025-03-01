Maripau Wealth Management LLC Makes New $542,000 Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 230,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after buying an additional 58,966 shares during the period. Finally, One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $58.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.21. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $63.41.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
